The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has pledged to work closely with stakeholders to improve the standards of education in the area.

He maintained that human development through education remains a priority and efforts are being made to ensure such a target was met.

Mr. Boakye Antwi made the remarks during a short ceremony to hand over furniture to the Asem Boys Junior High School, St. Cyprians Primary and Junior High School, St. Augustine Junior High School, and the Asem Experimental Primary and Junior High School (JHS).

At the Asem Experimental Primary, the MP donated 70 pieces of desks and chairs for the Kindergarten and 100 pieces of dual desks.

The MP also presented two pieces of the library table; 30 pieces each of library chairs and tables, four pieces of bookshelves, and a table and chair for the headmistress for the Asem Boys Junior High School (JHS).

The St. Augustine Junior High School (JHS) received nine pieces each of chairs and tables for teachers, two pieces of bookshelves, eight pieces of library chairs, two pieces of library tables, and ten pieces of dual desks.

Mr. Boakye Antwi handed over a cabinet, three pieces of tables, and chairs to the headteacher; five pieces for each table and chair, and 70 pieces of dual desks to the St. Cyprian’s primary and Junior High School (JHS).

Speaking after handing over the furniture to the school authorities, the Subin MP said it was imperative to support the future leaders of Ghana through the provision of basic needs that will enhance teaching and learning.

He explained that “Just like the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prioritizes education; we are also doing our bit to support the future leaders of our country with the basic needs and to ensure that they operate in a very conducive environment to learn and to learn well”.

Authorities at the beneficiary schools could not hide their joy after receiving the items and commended the Subin MP for the gesture since they have been faced with challenges with furniture.

Authorities at the Asem Cluster of Schools appealed for support to fence the facility to ward off passers-by, stray animals, and movement of vehicles, a situation which usually distracts teaching and learning.

Mr. Boakye Antwi in response, said most of the schools within the Subin Constituency, which were without fences have been walled since he took office as the Member of Parliament for the area.

He however mentioned that the Asem Cluster of School was a bit of an exception due to a few considerations about redevelopment.

He added that he was in touch with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), the Ministry of Education, and other stakeholders to ensure that key challenges facing schools in his constituency are addressed.

He appealed to authorities at the beneficiary schools to ensure safekeeping and maintenance of the furniture presented to them.