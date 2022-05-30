The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed Nancy Dery as the Upper West Region Women’s Organiser

The 40-year-old broke a tie with another contender, Mimuni Minata in the just-ended NPP regional elections which took place on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Nancy’s confirmation comes after series of consultations between the regional elections committee, the party elders and the two leading contenders who obtained 76 votes each at the regional executive polls.

Mimuni Minata will be deputizing Nancy Dery to lead the women’s wing of the NPP in the Upper West region.

The Upper West regional chairman of the election committee, Seth Panwum Boyoyo, speaking in an interview with Citi News said “after long deliberations, the two leading contenders have agreed that Nancy Dery will be the Women organiser while Mimuni Minata will be her deputy. This agreement has come as a relief to us because we planned to have elections for the two next Friday“.

The elections committee chairman said the party has commenced an internal healing and reconciliation process to ensure unity within its rank and file.

The two contestants, Mimuni Minata and Nancy Dery polled a tie of 76, booting the incumbent, Diana Puopele off her seat.

The incumbent Upper West Regional Chairman retained his seat.

The NPP lost two of the five seats they won in 2016 in the last elections in the region under the first chairmanship tenure of Mr. Kangbere.