The former Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has said Ghana Education Service (GES) did not undertake the Teacher training component of the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) under his tenure.

In a statement, he said, “under my watch as Education Minister, the Ghana Education Service (GES) did not undertake the Teacher training component of GALOP to warrant our claim for the said $1.2 million from World Bank.”

He cautioned against confusing the GALOP programme with the Digital Teacher Training under the KATechnology Teacher Laptop Program.

“KAT digital training isn’t a substitute for GALOP training. These are two different training programmes. As Education Minister I negotiated both programs and know that they are not the same,” he said.

This statement comes after the Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, clarified allegations of possible underhand dealings in a $1.2 million training program for public school teachers sponsored by the World Bank.

The Minister says the money has not been squandered as claimed by some media reports.

According to him, the said amount in contention was not meant for the training of teachers as suggested.

Find below the full statement

NAPO STATES THE SIMPLE FACTS

26th May 2022

As immediate past Minister for Education, I believe it is important to clarify a number of issues pertaining to the story doing the media rounds regarding a World Bank project on teacher training thus;

1. Under my watch as Education Minister, the Ghana Education Service (GES) did not undertake the Teacher training component of GALOP to warrant our claim for the said $1.2m from World Bank.

2. The Digital Teacher Training under the KATechnology Teacher Laptop Program must not under any circumstances be confused with the GALOP Teacher Digital Literacy training program under National Teachers Council. KAT digital training isn’t a substitute for GALOP training. These are two different training programs.

3. As Education Minister I negotiated both programs and know that they are not the same.

I trust that this clarifies the matter.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

(Former Minister for Education)