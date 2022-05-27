The National Folklore Board (NFB) has appointed 15 ambassadors to promote Ghanaian folklore.

The new ambassadors, comprise 8 traditional leaders and 7 cultural activists, one of whom will work as an ‘International Ambassador’.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held at the Accra Tourist Centre, the Director of the National Folklore Board, Bernice Ann Deh-Kumah, said the appointment of the ambassadors will help to bridge the rural-urban gap in information dissemination and establish NFB’s presence in all 16 regions of the country.

She said the individuals would be expected to introduce innovative programmes targeted at reviving Ghana’s folklore and upholding the image of the Folklore Board in their regions.

Their responsibilities include representing the Board in regional programmes and writing a quarterly report on findings with respect to users of folkloric materials and cultural information.

Mrs. Deh-Kumah, urged the ambassadors to scout and monitor users of folklore symbols and artefacts and help them to secure appropriate licences from the NFB.

She said the board will also partner with media organizations to promote and protect Ghanaian folklore locally and internationally.

“As part of our work to educate and promote Ghana’s folklore, the board will launch its quarterly media engagements in June 2022,” she stated.

Osu Mantse, Notse Nii Nortey Owuo, acknowledged the importance of folklore to the preservation of traditions, and urged all Ghanaians to see themselves as ambassadors of culture.

He said, the traditional council, as part of its commitment to the documentation of folklore, will launch a new book on Ga symbols and their meanings this year.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey, urged the ambassadors to value their new roles and conduct themselves accordingly to help promote Ghanaian folklore.

He urged Ghanaians to be proud of their cultural heritage despite the impact of foreign influences.

Below are the ambassadors: