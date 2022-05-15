The Ministry of National Security is urging all religious groups in the country to institute security measures in their places of worship.

The Ministry explained that this is in view of the growing threat of terrorism in the subregion, and the expansionist drive of terrorist groups towards the coastal West-African States, with a

renewed modus operandi of targeting public gatherings, including places of

worship.

The Ministry in a statement said, although it is collaborating with the relevant State Security and Intelligence Agencies to institute measures to avert terrorist attacks in the country, it is imperative that these religious groups also enhance security, “, particularly in areas where mass gatherings are conducted.”

“These measures may include, but are not limited to, the installation of CCTV cameras at designated places of worship, and engaging the services of approved Private security guards, among others.”

The Ministry assured of its unbridled commitment to the security of all citizens.

“Although the above directive has become necessary, the Ministry of National Security assures you of our continuous resolve to institute measures aimed at safeguarding the peace and security of the country.”

The West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism in its latest report warned that Ghana is at high risk of terrorism following pockets of civil, political, and social unrest in parts of the West African subregion.

It said threats of violent extremism are heavily descending towards coastal states from the Sahel regions and that Ghana may not be spared, for that matter, given happenings in its neighboring countries.

Factors such as chieftaincy and ethnic disputes, land conflicts, marginalization of vulnerable groups, and high youth unemployment make Ghana very susceptible to threats of terrorism, the West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism noted.