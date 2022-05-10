The NINANI Group, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has distributed baby care items and settled the medical bills of some mothers to the tune of GHS 10,000.00 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Maternity Ward to commemorate this year’s Mother’s Day.

Mrs. Akosua Apau, Human Resource Manager for the NINANI Group stated that “This act is an initiative from the NINANI mothers. We believe mothers are to be honored and recognized for the roles they play in society. Thus, we decided to honor mothers here by providing some items and paying some medical bills to lessen their burden.”

“The thought of having mothers in such a place this Mother’s Day compels us to give hope to all mothers by any means available to us. We are hopeful that our act of kindness will go a long way to ease the burdens of beneficiary mothers” Mr. Ekow Thompson, Managing Director of Interactive Digital, a subsidiary of the NINANI Group said.

The baby care products donated included: wipes, diapers, tissues, bathing and washing soaps, and baby clothes among others.

The Midwifery Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Maternity Ward, Felicia Amankwah, expressed gratitude to The NINANI Group for the gesture shown to nursing mothers at the facility. She was particularly thrilled with the group for settling the bills of some mothers as well.

The mothers, totaling about 30 together with the nurses at the Ward collectively thanked the NINANI Group for honoring them and making the day a memorable one. They also prayed for the Group’s operations to run smoothly in the coming years.

The NINANI Group is the parent company of leading integrated marketing communication companies – Rezultz Advertising, Innova DDB Ghana, Interactive Digital, Touchpoint Magna Carta, and Innova Liberia.