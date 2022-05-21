The Member of Parliament for Nkoranza, Emmanuel Kwodwo Agyekum, is upset at the focus on the property destroyed during the protest at the Nkoranza Police Station instead of the wounded and lost lives.

After four people were remanded after the rioting, Mr. Agyekum questioned the lack of action on police alleged to have killed Albert Donkor, a man whose innocence and culpability is being contested.

“The only thing that was important and was mentioned in court on Friday, were flat-screen televisions that were destroyed,” he said on Eyewitness News.

A student, Victor Kwadwo Owusu, was also killed after police clashed with residents protesting the death of Albert Donkor, who police had identified as a robbery suspect.

The youth burnt tyres on the streets of Nkoranza to register their displeasure, as the police later fired several warning shots to disperse them.

Some people were also wounded by police during the rioting and protesting, and the MP complained that some people were being denied extra medical attention.

“They said we have to wait for the police to give them authorisation before we can move them to a different hospital for further treatment.”

In response to these developments, Mr. Agyekum said there would be a further demonstration to call for an independent probe into the killing.

“We are not going to let go, and we are also trying to make sure Parliament gets in an independent inquiry… We want to actually ascertain how Alfred was killed,” he said.