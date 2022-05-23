The Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South, Emmanuel Kojo Agyekum, says his outfit will serve notice to the police today to inform them of a planned demonstration on Friday, May 27.

According to him, the youth of Nkoranza will embark on a demonstration to ensure that persons responsible for the death of Albert Donkor and another person are brought to book.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Agyekum indicated that the numerous statements issued by the police about the developments in the area appear to unfairly castigate them.

“We know we have to give the police 5 days’ notice, so we are giving them the notice [on Monday] and we’ll start the demonstration on Friday. On Tuesday, we will have a press conference to tell the police that we are not happy, especially with the statements they issue. They issue statements to insult us and that is unprofessional,” he said.

The MP had earlier expressed his disquiet over the police’s handling of the recent incidents.

According to him, the sentiment of people in the town is anger and total distrust in the police’s ability to impartially investigate the alleged killing of Mr. Donkor by an officer after the deceased was picked up from his home around midnight earlier this month.

Speaking on The Big Issue, he said it is appalling that the police leadership is seeking to arrest the young people who protested the alleged killing of Mr. Donkor instead of causing an investigation to unravel the circumstances under which Albert Donkor was shot and how the police in the area killed one other person and injured several others during the protest over Donkor’s killing.

“The concern of the police is not about those who are dead but their concern, for which reason they’ve brought people from Accra, is to gather evidence of people who destroyed a flat-screen TV and a pickup truck at the police station when they [youth] were demonstrating the last time… I was in court with the young men who were arrested over the demonstration and the police’s interest is to arrest the people who are in hospital now, even those undergoing surgery,” he said.