Motorists and residents from Nkroful and Essiama have become stranded after this weekend’s rainfall destroyed a temporary access road created between Nkroful and Essiama.

The eroded access road was created by Memphis Metropolitan, a construction company which worked on the about 7-kilometre Essiama-Nkroful road prior to the 2020 elections and fixed two major bridges on the stretch.

Residents complained that the eroded access road has affected movement by residents and motorists as the River Amanzuri has taken over the access road.

The DCE of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, speaking to Citi News on what the District Assembly would do, said they are fixing the problem.

“This is a temporary problem caused by the rainfall. While we have asked the contractor to immediately do remedial works on the temporary access road, Adamus Resource Mines has offered their by-pass for use by residents and motorists to and from Essiama-Nkroful while we put things in place to address the situation,” he said.