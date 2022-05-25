The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has denied reports suggesting the detection of monkeypox in the Western Region.

A social media post had alleged that the country had recorded its first case of monkeypox in the region.

The GHS has thus asked Ghanaians to disregard such reports.

Over 200 cases of moneypox have been detected worldwide.

The cases are fast spreading across non-endemic areas including Europe and America.

Monkeypox is caused by a larger group of viruses known as the Orthopoxviruses Smallpox.

Vaccinations against smallpox provide protection against monkeypox, however mass vaccinations against Smallpox were discontinued in 1980 after the WHO said it had been eradicated.