The National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has debunked claims of kerosene shortages at various selling points and fuel stations nationwide.

According to the Authority, it hasn’t received any indication from suppliers of the product that there is a shortage.

This comes on the back of concerns raised by users of kerosene that there is a scarcity of the product. In a Citi News interview, Head of Planning at NPA, Dominic Aboagye, said there is enough kerosene in stock in the country.

“We’ve cross-checked the information with the importers of the product and the bulk import distribution and export companies, and they all seem to be surprised by this development. According to them, they haven’t received any order for kerosene, and so I would like to assure the public that we have enough kerosene in stock. We are very surprised that there are reports of such shortages,” he said.

A Daily Graphic report said a supervisor at a fuel station at Nima, Godwin Quaye, said last Sunday that kerosene had been in short supply for about a month.

He added that many customers who relied on the commodity for domestic activities were disappointed.

“We have kerosene, but it came in only last week. Before then, there was a shortage for about a month,” the supervisor said.