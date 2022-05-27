One person has been arrested by the police in the North East Region for displaying a pistol during the Regional conference of the governing New Patriotic Party at Nalerigu.

Police have not given details of the suspect, but only said they were notified of the presence of the person in the midst of the crowd.

Police Spokesperson in the North East Region, ASP Robert Angmain Anabiik, said the suspect has been arrested to assist in investigations.

“Through our intelligence gathering in the course of the election, we realized that someone was among the crowd with a pistol. So we picked him up and he was taken to the police station. But security has been intensified and everything has been peaceful, and nothing untoward happened.”

In a related development in the Northern Region, six persons were picked up by the police at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale where the NPP’s Regional delegates’ conference to elect new executives is taking place.

The six, according to the police, were found engaging in suspicious activities at the conference venue.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, said investigation has commenced to ascertain the motive of the suspects.

“About 6 persons have been arrested by the police. It appears that most of them were here for a different purpose. We were here as early as possible to ensure that the gates were open to the public. We went through all the stadium apartments and rooms and we detected that some people were hiding somewhere.”

“There were about 5 of them. We found another in a secret room somewhere making calls and one of our officers during a through inspection caught him.”

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the venue where some 382 delegates are expected to vote for some 31 aspirants.