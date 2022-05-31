The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid continued in his streak of silverware collection as he emerged as the ‘Outstanding Public Sector Leader’ for the year 2021 at the Ghana CEO Excellence Awards held at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

He was awarded for his Sterling Leadership, Achievement, Business Excellence and Professionalism over the last decade in the public sector of Ghana’s economy.

The citation in conferring the award said, “He has demonstrated being a model of business excellence illustrates leadership, vision, demonstrates a high standard of ethical practices, professionalism, investment, job creation in Ghana and positive impact to the business community over a year”.

Other award winners were Kwame Osei Prempeh, CEO of GOIL, who won the CEO of the Year in the petroleum downstream sector; Selorm Adadevoh; CEO of MTN, who was rewarded the CEO of the Year in the telecommunication category; John Kofi Adomakoh, Managing Director of GCB Bank, who won the CEO of the Year, banking; Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, CEO of Volta River Authority, who received the CEO of the Year award in the energy and power sector; Stefano Gallini, MD of GHACEM, who won the CEO of the Year in the manufacturing cement category; and Saiid Masri, CEO of Compu Ghana, who received the CEO of the Year award in the electronics and retail category.

Norkor Duah, CEO of Mullenlowe; Ishmael Yamson, Chairman of Ishmael Yamson and Associates; Dr. K.K Sarpong, former CEO of GNPC and Esther Cobbah, CEO of Stractcom Africa received the Hall of Fame award.

Others are; Ernestina Abeh, CEO of Enterprise Insurance, who won the CEO of the Year in the general insurance category; Dr David Ofosu Dorte, Chairman of AB & David Africa, who won the CEO of the Year award in the law practice sector; Daniel Kojo Owusu, Country Manager of Deloitte Ghana, who received the CEO of the Year award in the consulting sector; Dr Daniel McKorley; CEO of McDan, who received the CEO of the Year award in the shipping sector and Amar Dee S. Hari, CEO of IMPC, who won the CEO of the year in the technology/ICT space.

The 6th Ghana CEO Summit theme was “Digital leadership for the digital economy: leading digital business and government transformation. A private-public sector CEO dialogue and learning.”