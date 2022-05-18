The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has commenced internal processes for its annual delegates conference for the election of regional executives.

Already, filling and submission of nominations by prospective aspirants for the various positions have taken off.

“So far, the process has been smooth as prospective aspirants have submitted themselves to the dictates of the filing processes. The Regional Elections Committee is grateful and encourages other prospective candidates to also respect the guidelines of the election process”, the party said in a statement.

The Regional Elections Committee has also urged aspirants to go about their campaign with decorous and tolerance while ensuring that their campaign is solely based on issues.

“We should be mindful of the fact that our actions and inaction will have a telling effect for the party going forward and in our quest to “Break the 8”. We therefore, also request from the aspirants to advice their supporters not to do anything that will in effect arm our opponent, the NDC”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Regional Elections Committee has slated Wednesday, 18th May, 2022 and Thursday, 19th May, 2022, for the vetting of prospective aspirants at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, from 9:00AM each day.

Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Elections Committee, Simon Osei-Mensah, who signed the statement said, the party is counting on the usual cooperation of all members in the conduct of these internal elections in the interest of the party.