Four incumbent executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Ahafo Region retained their positions with one incumbent losing.

Kwabena Owusu Sekyere retained his position as the Chairman.

Amadu Mohammed also retained his position as the Nasara Coordinator, and Ruth Fosua also maintained her position as the Women’s Organizer.

Eugene Kusi Boakye also retained his position as the Treasurer.

However, Gausu Mohammed Baba, lost his position as the Secretary to Eric Nana Antwi.