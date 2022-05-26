The National Appeals Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it has cleared all aspirants who petitioned it following their disqualification from the upcoming Regional Executive elections.

The Committee had asked all aggrieved candidates to present their petitions ahead of the weekend’s nationwide polls.

Speaking to Citi News ahead of the polls beginning tomorrow, Secretary to the Committee, Iddi Muhayu-Deen said all petitions received have been handled.

“In all, we received 7 petitions from Volta Region, two from Central Region, and then one from Oti. So we have dealt with all petitions received. We do not have any pending matter in terms of qualification, and we have communicated same to the General Elections Committee.”

According to the Elections Committee, 23 men and 3 women are contesting for various positions in the upcoming elections.

A total of 246 delegates are expected to vote in the elections.

The poll is scheduled for this weekend, beginning Friday, May 27, to Sunday, May 29, 2022, across the country.