The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer, Fati Vondolie has been defeated in the party’s elections.
Fati lost by 34 votes to her opponent Mercy Amoh Darkoah whio garnered 331 votes to emerge winner in the keenly contested race.
The Women’s Organiser is the only executive to have lost in the just-ended polls.
The margins of victory were relatively wide for incumbent executives, except for the youth organiser slot, which saw Adamu Musah beating his closest contender with a paltry 21 votes.
The results from the Eastern Region are below
Youth Organizers
Aaron Donkoh -201
Adamu Musah Raha -230
Isaac Agorku Asante Wuttoh -198
Women organizers
Fati Vondolie – 297
Mercy Amoh Darkoah -331
Assist Secretary
Felix Osafo Marfo -195
Nana Yaw papin -228
Robert osei Danso ofori Atta -104*
Secretary
Tony Osei-Adjei-398
Buckman Akuffo – 130/
2nd Vice Chair
Frank Appiah – 319
Paul Amaning – 119
Micheal oteng-Adu -197
Organizer
Jerry Osei Poku – 545
George opoku Acheapong
Ahmed Yusif Yonah 198
Chairman
Jeffrey Konadu Addo- 424
Boateng Agyemang Kwadwo Albert – 202