The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer, Fati Vondolie has been defeated in the party’s elections.

Fati lost by 34 votes to her opponent Mercy Amoh Darkoah whio garnered 331 votes to emerge winner in the keenly contested race.

The Women’s Organiser is the only executive to have lost in the just-ended polls.

The margins of victory were relatively wide for incumbent executives, except for the youth organiser slot, which saw Adamu Musah beating his closest contender with a paltry 21 votes.

The results from the Eastern Region are below

Youth Organizers

Aaron Donkoh -201

Adamu Musah Raha -230

Isaac Agorku Asante Wuttoh -198

Women organizers

Fati Vondolie – 297

Mercy Amoh Darkoah -331

Assist Secretary

Felix Osafo Marfo -195

Nana Yaw papin -228

Robert osei Danso ofori Atta -104*

Secretary

Tony Osei-Adjei-398

Buckman Akuffo – 130/

2nd Vice Chair

Frank Appiah – 319

Paul Amaning – 119

Micheal oteng-Adu -197

Organizer

Jerry Osei Poku – 545

George opoku Acheapong

Ahmed Yusif Yonah 198

Chairman

Jeffrey Konadu Addo- 424

Boateng Agyemang Kwadwo Albert – 202