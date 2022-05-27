Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba has been re-elected as the Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

The party’s regional executive election which took place on Friday, May 27, 2022, was not without drama as some six persons were arrested by police for engaging in suspicious activities at the conference venue, the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Citi News’ Diana Ngon reported that there were some agitations about the inclusion of some names of TESCON members who weren’t delegates.

“The eligibility of some persons were contested, and some of the names were taken out of the list of about 26, so in the end 16 TESCON members voted but so far, everything has ended and the place is calm,” she reported.

Below is the full results:

CHAIRMAN

1. Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba- 238

2 Amadu Inusah 122

3 Ibrahim Mahama 1.

SECRETARY

1. Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu 39

2. Mutawakilu Musah 19

3. Hudu Zakaria 198

4. Abukari Iddrisu 102

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

1. Aniwaba Kwaku Bediako Jeremiah 258

2. Kumbung Omega 37

3. Abu Latif 17

4. Kaleem M. Ibrahim 52

NASARA COORDINATOR

1. Sham-una Illiasu 36

2. Abdul Rahman Samari 134

3. Alhaji Fatawu Adam Danjega 190

WOMEN ORGANIZER

1. Hajia Rahana Aziz 219

2. Hajia Rahi Yahaya 64

3. Suraiya Manan 87

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. Mohammed Alhassan 199

2. Salifu Abdul-Rahaman Mumin 152

3. Musah Aminu 7