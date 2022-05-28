Elections are yet to start at the Baba Yara Sports stadium where the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its regional delegates conference.

The Election Committee held a series of meeting with stakeholders to address outstanding concerns regarding the electoral album to be used for the elections.

There were concerns by some members of TESCON and the NPP Council of Elders in the region over the omission of names in their list.

The Electoral Commission has set up its materials and has divided the polling stations to speed up the voting process.

There is heavy security in and around the stadium, with the movement of attendees being restricted.

Director of Communications of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, believes the party will come out of this contest more united.

The contest in the Ashanti Region was originally scheduled for Friday, but was rescheduled with a change in venue from the Regional Coordinating Council to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The election will witness a contest featuring incumbent Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Asare Bediako, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi and Kofi Adum Barwuah.

Greater Accra

Also in Accra, there are 32 aspirants contesting for executive positions. Elections there began after midday.

Amongst the 10 portfolios up for grabs, the first vice chairman position is the only portfolio with an unopposed candidate.

In Accra, incumbent Chairman Divine Otoo Agorhom is coming up against Alfred Tiase Boye, a former Acting Greater Accra Regional Chairman.

Eastern

In the Eastern Regional Elections of the NPP, the register to be used by delegates for the elections arrived at the venue late due to some discrepancies.

The elections which was supposed to start at 8am and end at 3pm according to the Electoral Commission got delayed, pushing the process to start at 1:30 pm.

The NPP is today, Saturday, May 28, 2022, conducting internal polls in seven regions to elect regional executives.

The regions are Greater Accra, Eastern, Upper West, Volta, Oti, Western and Ashanti.

The elections were earlier held across seven regions [Northern, North East, Ahafo, Bono, East, Western North, Upper East] on Friday, May 27, 2022.

In those polls, five incumbent regional chairmen retained their seats, while incumbents in the Bono East and Western North regions lost their seats.

Elections for the Bono Region come off tomorrow, Sunday, May 29, 2022, while that of the Central Region has been suspended indefinitely.