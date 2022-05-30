A New Patriotic Party Chairman hopeful, Stephen Ntim, has begun a nationwide campaign.

His campaign is dubbed “Time Aso to Break The 8 Campaign”.

It will start with a visit to the Western North, Western and Central Regions.

In a statement, he said he would be meeting NPP delegates “articulate my message of hope and unity, and also share my vision for the party with them.”

Mr. Ntim said his campaign will focus on strengthening the party, creating equitable opportunities for all members and rewarding loyalty and hard work.

“My resolve to always avail myself to be elected as the National Chairman of the party emanates from my belief that the fast movement of our development and success as a country requires an NPP government and an overwhelming parliamentary majority,” he said.

Find below the full statement

TIME ASO TO BREAK THE 8 CAMPAIGN

30th May 2022

My prayer is that you, our cherished delegates, will find favor in my loyalty to our great party and demonstrable leadership qualities required to break the 8 and elect me as your next National Chairman.

Stephen Ntim