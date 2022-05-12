A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Regional Chairman aspirant for North East, Alhaj Shani Mohammed, is under investigation for his alleged connection to some three persons who were arrested for possessing firearms.

According to the police, the suspects, who were arrested with an AK-47 rifle, foreign-manufactured pistol and ammunition, alleged that the arms were being transported to Alhaj Shani.

The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer Superintendent Baba Ananga said, “once the suspects are saying it was this gentleman who asked them to bring the arms to him, that is what we are looking at.”

“So he has to answer further questions, and he is still in our custody answering those questions.”

“Looking at his constitutional rights, we have to arraign him before court so that the court will give us more time to go into our investigations.”