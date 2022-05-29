The treasurer position in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) elections in the Western North Region could not be declared following concerns of over-voting.
199 voters cast their ballot, but it emerged later after counting that the total votes in the box stood at 200.
Although the two aspirants, Adu-Ankamah Gifty and Armoh Kye John polled 99 and 100 votes respectively, there was an extra ballot deemed to be a rejected vote.
The discrepancy according to Citi News sources led to the non-declaration of results for the treasurer portfolio.
In other contests however, the incumbent Chairman, William Benjamin Assuah lost the election.
Six other incumbents were able to secure their various positions. Below is the results:
CHAIRMAN
- William Benjamin Assuah – 94
- Benjamin Armah – 105
1ST VICE CHAIR
- Victoria Owusu Fuache – 2
- Mathew Asante – 86
- Eric Theophilus Tandoh – 111
2ND VICE CHAIR
- Ernest Nkrumah – 122
- Janet Amankwah – 77
SECRETARY
- Samuel Kofi Abiaw – 98
- Foster Felix Ackah -101
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
- George Alex Monney – 113
- Francis Afanyo -85
TREASURER
*Undeclared over allegations of over-voting*
ORGANIZER
- McDaniels Nyame – 122
- Samuel Adu Agyei – 76
YOUTH ORGANIZER
- Afriyie Tweneboah Kwasi – 74
- Gabriel Doh – 80
- Gabriel Anokye – 45
WOMEN’S ORGANIZER
- Julian Aidoo – 55
- Janet Dansoh – 6
- Ruth Akosua Mintah -22
- Golly Antwi Boasiako – 91
- Comfort Nana Yaa Appiah – 25
NASARA CO-ORDINATOR
- Abdul Mumien Mohammed – 58
- Yunus Abubakar – 85
- Alhassan Abdul Rahman – 56