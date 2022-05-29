The treasurer position in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) elections in the Western North Region could not be declared following concerns of over-voting.

199 voters cast their ballot, but it emerged later after counting that the total votes in the box stood at 200.

Although the two aspirants, Adu-Ankamah Gifty and Armoh Kye John polled 99 and 100 votes respectively, there was an extra ballot deemed to be a rejected vote.

The discrepancy according to Citi News sources led to the non-declaration of results for the treasurer portfolio.

In other contests however, the incumbent Chairman, William Benjamin Assuah lost the election.

Six other incumbents were able to secure their various positions. Below is the results:

CHAIRMAN

William Benjamin Assuah – 94 Benjamin Armah – 105

1ST VICE CHAIR

Victoria Owusu Fuache – 2 Mathew Asante – 86 Eric Theophilus Tandoh – 111

2ND VICE CHAIR

Ernest Nkrumah – 122 Janet Amankwah – 77

SECRETARY

Samuel Kofi Abiaw – 98 Foster Felix Ackah -101

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

George Alex Monney – 113 Francis Afanyo -85

TREASURER

*Undeclared over allegations of over-voting*

ORGANIZER

McDaniels Nyame – 122 Samuel Adu Agyei – 76

YOUTH ORGANIZER

Afriyie Tweneboah Kwasi – 74 Gabriel Doh – 80 Gabriel Anokye – 45

WOMEN’S ORGANIZER

Julian Aidoo – 55 Janet Dansoh – 6 Ruth Akosua Mintah -22 Golly Antwi Boasiako – 91 Comfort Nana Yaa Appiah – 25

NASARA CO-ORDINATOR