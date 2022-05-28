The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will later this morning, Saturday, May 28, 2022, conduct internal polls in seven regions to elect regional executives.

The regions are Greater Accra, Eastern, Upper West, Volta, Oti, Western and Ashanti.

The contest in the Ashanti Region was originally scheduled for Friday but was rescheduled with a change in venue from the Regional Coordinating Council to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The election will witness a contest featuring incumbent Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Asare Bediako, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi and Kofi Adum Barwuah.

Also in Accra, there are 32 aspirants contesting for executive positions.

Amongst the 10 portfolios up for grabs, the first vice chairman position is the only portfolio with an unopposed candidate.

In Accra, incumbent Chairman Divine Otoo Agorhom is coming up against Alfred Tiase Boye, a former Acting Greater Accra Regional Chairman.

The elections were held across seven regions [Northern, North East, Ahafo, Bono, East, Western North, Upper East] on Friday, May 27, 2022.

In those polls, five incumbent regional chairmen retained their seats while incumbents in the Bono East and Western North regions lost their seats.

Elections for the Bono Region come off tomorrow, Sunday, May 29, 2022, while that of the Central Region has been suspended indefinitely.