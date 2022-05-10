The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned its members to desist from filing court cases against the party.

The party says such practices are unhealthy and affect programmes of the party.

The Director of Elections for the party, Evans Nimako, told Citi News the party will not take kindly to such actions.

“The party is urging all members to desist from running to the court or running their issues in the media circles,” he said.

Mr. Nimako further urged persons with grievances to “approach the laid down party rules and regulations as well as, where applicable, meet with the ADR [Alternative Dispute Resolution] committee for some support arrangement to be put in place.”

These concerns come after over 20 constituencies of the NPP could not vote for their executives when the party announced dates for the election.

There had been accusations of preferential treatment, with members threatening to boycott the elections over certain grievances.

Despite the challenges, the party described the just-ended elections as successful, despite some tensions in some areas.

Between April 28 and May 2, the party organised elections at the constituency level to elect officers to lead the party for the next four years.