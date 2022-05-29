The Regional Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region is expected to come off later today, Sunday May 29, 2022.

This will be the last region to hold the polls leaving the Central as the only outstanding region where the elections have been suspended indefinitely as a result of a court action.

The Bono Regional Elections will take place at Sunyani.

Keenly contesting in today’s race is the incumbent Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

He is being challenged by Konlaabig Rasheed, the current Regional Organiser.

In addition, the incumbent Regional Secretary, Mr Kofi Boateng, is being challenged by two others, namely Franklin Osei-Antwi and Ebenezer Asare-Baffuor.

Other incumbents are also seeking re-election but are being challenged by other contenders.

263 delegates are expected to vote while 26 aspirants made up of made 23 men and three women are vying for 10 positions.

So far, 14 regions have held their respective elections.

Elections in the Ahafo, Bono-East, Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Western North regions were the first batch to be organized.

That of Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Oti, Volta, Upper West and Western were held on Saturday.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, shrugged off competition from Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), his closest contender to sail through his re-election bid as Ashanti Regional Chairman for the party.

He retained his position making it the third time he is securing the seat after 2014 and 2018.

In the Greater Accra Region, Divine Otoo Agorhom, the incumbent Regional Chairman emerged winner to secure re-election.

He eluded defeat by the skin of the teeth, winning by just six votes margin. He had 332 votes, while his contender had 326.

Generally, while some incumbents retained their positions, others failed in their re-election bids, paving the way for fresh entrants to take over the job at the regional level.

National Campaign Manager of the party, Peter Mac Manu, says the NPP has the right men with the right sense of purpose to win the 2024 general elections.

He has thus called for unity in the party to break-the-eight.

“We have a great task ahead of us, but we will do it because we have what it takes to win an election. We have the men and women to do the job. We have the duty of purpose and the development agenda that President Nana Addo and his government are bequeathing to the nation from social infrastructure etc. So going into 2024, I am confident that NPP will move Ghana forward.”