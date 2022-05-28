The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman in the Greater Accra Region, Divine Otoo Agorhom has emerged winner in the party’s regional elections held on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
He eluded defeat by the skin of the teeth, winning by just six votes. He had 332 votes, while his contender had 326.
Below are the results for the Greater Accra Region:
CHAIRMAN
1. Divine Otoo Agorhom – 332
2. Alfred Boye – 326
1ST VICE
Joana Adda Frances
2ND VICE
1. Van Pee – 64
2. Francis Ebo Mensah -75
3. Jeffery Osei- 213
4. Eric Nartey – 268
SECRETARY
1. Odarlai Parker — 424
2. Emmanuel Clottey – 198
3. Solomon Assante -35
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
Baba Seidu – 332
Ben Kwaku Asare – 327
TREASURER
Racheal Tutu 347
Francisca Anyorkor – 312
ORGANIZER
Prince Obeng – 543
Romeo Sarfo – 69
Nathaniel Bossah – 47
WOMEN ORGANIZER
Grace Acheampong – 340
Naana Eyeson – 12
Edem Atipoe – 267
Torshie Torto – 29
YOUTH ORGANIZER
MOSES ABOR -355
Isaac Asare – 37
Harriet Serwaah – 21
Kwame Apenteng – 241
Gabriel Anandiya – 5
NASARA COORDINATOR
Alhaji Ishaq – 162
Abdul Amid – 27
Mumin Abagje – 2
Hajj Tiicas – 74
Kamil Hussein – 82
Jeff Kassim – 311