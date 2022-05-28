The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman in the Greater Accra Region, Divine Otoo Agorhom has emerged winner in the party’s regional elections held on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

He eluded defeat by the skin of the teeth, winning by just six votes. He had 332 votes, while his contender had 326.

Below are the results for the Greater Accra Region:

CHAIRMAN

1. Divine Otoo Agorhom – 332

2. Alfred Boye – 326

1ST VICE

Joana Adda Frances

2ND VICE

1. Van Pee – 64

2. Francis Ebo Mensah -75

3. Jeffery Osei- 213

4. Eric Nartey – 268

SECRETARY

1. Odarlai Parker — 424

2. Emmanuel Clottey – 198

3. Solomon Assante -35

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Baba Seidu – 332

Ben Kwaku Asare – 327

TREASURER

Racheal Tutu 347

Francisca Anyorkor – 312

ORGANIZER

Prince Obeng – 543

Romeo Sarfo – 69

Nathaniel Bossah – 47

WOMEN ORGANIZER

Grace Acheampong – 340

Naana Eyeson – 12

Edem Atipoe – 267

Torshie Torto – 29

YOUTH ORGANIZER

MOSES ABOR -355

Isaac Asare – 37

Harriet Serwaah – 21

Kwame Apenteng – 241

Gabriel Anandiya – 5

NASARA COORDINATOR

Alhaji Ishaq – 162

Abdul Amid – 27

Mumin Abagje – 2

Hajj Tiicas – 74

Kamil Hussein – 82

Jeff Kassim – 311