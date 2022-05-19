One person has been arrested by the Bawku West District Police Command in connection with an armed attack on traders at the Binnaba market in the Upper East Region.

Some unknown gunmen on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, attacked and set ablaze items of some traders at the Binnaba market.

Speaking to Citi News, the Bawku West District Police Commander, ASP Jackson Kportufe, assured that his outfit will beef up security at the market to ensure the safety of traders.

“When the patrol team got to the scene, the mob had arrested someone in connection to the incident. So we are investigating the arrested person. The police always escort the traders when they close from the market in the evenings. But we will increase police visibility in the area”, he said.

A similar incident also occurred at the Atuba market in the Binduri District, where unknown men wielding guns burnt the goods of market women.

5 persons nabbed over renewed disturbances

Bawku has always been in the news following years of protracted ethnic conflicts. The Bawku conflict has claimed several lives, with many residents being displaced.

Police in the area recently arrested five persons suspected of murder and discharging firearms without authority in the town.

They were earlier in the week remanded by the Bolgatanga Circuit court.

About 100 teachers have fled Bawku over unending turmoil – GNAT

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) had also disclosed that 100 of its members have so far fled the troubled Bawku township due to the conflict there.

The General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, said this development was understandable given the turmoil in the area.

“As it stands now, 100 have left. They have been given the release to leave, and I think the rest are also pursuing the release to leave,” Mr. Musah lamented.

He added that “the teachers have all gone to the education directorate and are asking for release to leave the place.”