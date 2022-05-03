One person has died, while seven persons have sustained varying degrees of injuries after a cargo truck collided with a stationary cargo truck along the Sefwi Dwinase-Bekwai road in the Western North Region.

The deceased, who was a trader, was offloading plantain into her shop when the crash happened on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

She died on the spot, while the others were rushed to Green Shield Hospital and the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal hospital.

“One of the vehicles is said to have lost control. The brake failed, so the driver had to run into the crowd, killing one of the traders instantly”, said ASP Juliana Forson, Western North Regional MTTD Commander.

The Chief Linguist of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council, Okyeamepanin Yaw Berko described the incident as unfortunate.

“It is rather unfortunate that this accident happened on a market day. We have asked traders not to put up wooden structures along the stretch. Now that this incident has occurred, we will be taking serious action. I will be speaking to the Regional Police Commander and the MTTD, so we deal with this.”