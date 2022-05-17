Some residents of Nungua in Accra woke up to a shocking view of a baby in a chocked gutter on Monday morning.

The baby was found dead when the crowd gathered to see what had happened.

According to Citi News sources, it was dumped in the gutter the previous night opposite the ADB bank.

Some youth managed to remove the baby from the stinking gutter but were confused as to which authorities to call for advice.

It’s unclear if it was an abortion or a deliberate act of wickedness towards the fully grown child.

Residents are heard in a video cursing and expressing disgust at the scene.