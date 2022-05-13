The Bank of Ghana Hospital has refuted claims that the hospital is solely meant for staff of the apex bank.

The hospital says it was established to complement government’s effort at providing affordable healthcare to the public; thus such claims should be disregarded.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Infren Poovan, said the public can patronize its services.

“Currently, there is a misconception in the market that the bank hospital is only to provide services for the staff of the Bank of Ghana. Actually, the hospital was constructed, and its purpose is to provide services for everyone”.

“WHO estimates that there are roughly 2,553 facilities in Ghana, of that 36% are private. The total beds are 25,950, of which the private beds are only 6,150. So as a result, we feel that as a private hospital, it’s our duty to be able to add extra beds into the healthcare system to allow more and more people to have access to affordable healthcare”.

It further indicated the hospital will hold an Open Day ceremony on the theme “Good Health for Everyone” at the forecourt of its facility in Cantonments from 20th to 21st May 2022 to give the public an opportunity to acquaint themselves with the various specialities and facilities available to cater for their health needs.

The ceremony will also see the hospital offer free medical screening, and free counselling on existing health conditions.

Services such as visual acuity tests; health risk assessment, diet counselling, rapid test for malaria, diabetes, typhoid, hepatitis b, breast examination, vital checks, and weight checks, among others, will also be offered for free.

The Bank of Ghana hospital, which was officially opened on July 8, 2021, is a multi-disciplinary private healthcare facility that focuses on the best clinical outcome of its clients.

“It is a state of the art with modern technology and offers a broad spectrum of expert medical care and services that meet the needs of the communities in Ghana and across our borders.”