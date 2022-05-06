The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the just ended constituency elections across the country as successful despite the chaos in some areas.

The party between April 28 and May 2, organized elections at the constituency level to elect officers to lead the party for the next 4 years.

Issues of missing names from the party’s album led to several supporters raising concerns in some areas.

According to the party, elections were duly conducted in 255 constituencies out of the 275.

“The NPP is very pleased with the conduct of the constituency delegates conference, which got our officers elected. The party is happy and we acknowledge the role played by the Ghana Police Service, the Electoral Commission of Ghana and the media. For us, it is a victory for the NPP because all those who were eligible went through the process. The party has been able in the officers to execute the 2024 agenda”, said the Director of Elections for the NPP, Evans Nimako.

He also said all outstanding issues with the remaining 20 constituencies will be addressed in due course.

People who were dissatisfied sent in their concerns and their issues were resolved. But I must add that, there are a few ones which are ongoing. It is hoped that once the committee has submitted its report, further action will be taken to enable those constituencies to hold their conferences to elect their constituency officers as well.

Mr. Nimako further stated that plans are far advanced by the party to conduct regional elections from May 27 to May 29, 2022.

“Once the album is ready, the processes are open, nominations will start next week. If anybody feels aggrieved, the legal committee is ready to set in.”

NPP recently held its Constituency Executive elections across the country.

But the exercise was characterised by misunderstanding, pockets of chaos and series of injunctions in some constituencies.

In some cases, party executives were accused of preferential treatment, circumventing party procedures, among other electoral under-dealings, with members threatening to boycott the elections if due processes were continuously undermined.