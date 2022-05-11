Music, a medium that has long been used for self-expression, continues to play a significant role in the lives of countless people with their fair share of difficulties. For some, it’s only the background noise to ordinary moments or the soundtrack to the most memorable ones, but for Paapa Versa, music saved his life—it allowed him to convey his feelings when words didn’t suffice.

Today, the multi-faceted singer-songwriter is harnessing the power of music to make a difference and inspire other artists on the same journey.

Known for his distinctive discography, Paapa Versa has gained a foothold and a devoted fanbase in the Ghanaian music scene over the years, thanks not only to his eclectic sound and authentic approach to the craft but also to his story.

Born with a terrible stutter, the rapper, producer, and podcaster struggled with relaying his thoughts and sending his message across. Along with his acting experience in theater productions and all-out efforts toward improving his fluency, it was music that made it possible for him to overcome such odds.

“Growing up with a stutter, I thought I was inadequate for words,” recalled Paapa Versa. “I found refuge in music when I was four, and I’ve lived there since. My stutter never left, and music didn’t either. Now, a little older, I have realized words—on their own—are inadequate for me, so I pour my heart out in songs.”

This deep-seated passion, which started budding at an early age, would become the impetus behind the Ghanaian singer-songwriter’s drive to dip his toes in the music industry. Years down the road, he emerged as a must-watch force, credited with inspiring many of Ghana’s young contemporary and alternative artists.

The promising talent, whose genre of music is best described as alternative, has a knack for writing introspective, clean, and clever lyrics and marrying extracts of traditional African rhythms and contemporary instrumentation with hints of Afropop.

His distinctiveness shone through in his self-produced debut album, Solar. Released in 2012, right after he graduated from high school, Solar was a ten-track project under the Skillions Records label that introduced Paapa Versa to listeners worldwide.

Currently, the artist is enjoying the fruits of a successful 2021. With award nominations and a successful comeback concert under his belt, he’s ready to cement his standing in the music scene this year by expanding his discography and expanding his reach. His third album, Versa Villa, is slated to hit streaming platforms this year and is expected to propel Paapa Versa toward the limelight.

Additionally, his music business & lifestyle podcast, “A Sound Conversation” showcases this star’s thoughtful and intellectual side while providing gems for navigating life in the music industry.

In the years to come, Paapa Versa hopes to tour the world and meet the fans who have been tuning into his music. In addition to establishing an inspiring legacy in the music industry, he also aims to coach other independent music artists in Africa and capitalize on his platform to be a positive force in the world.