The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has clarified that the GH¢25 million released to the house last week is part of GH¢84 million in arrears owed parliament from last year.

Last week, the Speaker lamented the lack of resources to run Parliament.

A response on the matter from the majority generated tension between the Speaker and the majority side.

Speaking on the matter in Parliament on Tuesday, the Speaker also indicated that the house received only GH¢7 million of its allocation for the first quarter of the year out of a total of GH¢54 million.

“For the first quarter [of 2022], Parliament was to be given GH¢54 million to enable us implement the programme for the first quarter. We were actually given GH¢7 million. Then with the information the majority leader has given, the money that he just mentioned, the GH¢25 million released is part of our arrears of GH¢84 million for last year. That is what has been released. Last year, at the closure of the year, we were owed about GH¢84 million and so it is part of this that they have released GH¢25 million.”

Mr. Bagbin had earlier lamented the dire financial constraints Parliament is currently facing, saying he had stopped approving financial commitments of the house due to the constraints.

Speaking in Parliament, the Speaker called out the Minister for Finance for starving the House of funds.

“It is not because I like declining your requests. It is because we don’t have the wherewithal to fund those operations.”