Parliament will resume from recess on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

According to a communication sighted by Citi News and signed by the Clerk, proceedings will start at 10am.

This will be the second meeting of the second session of the 8th Parliament.

The meeting will run till early August before Parliament goes on another recess. Traditionally, the second meeting is the time for the consideration of government programmes and bills.

The Mid-year budget review from the Minister of Finance is also expected to be delivered in July.

Before the House went on recess, some Minority Members of Parliament expressed concern over the continuous failure of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to honour invitations of the House to answer questions posed by legislators.

The lawmakers said they were unhappy that the Minister failed to attend to the house to respond to dozens of questions piled up for him.