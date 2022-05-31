The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says candidates who feel aggrieved at the outcome of the recently held Regional Elections should petition the Dan Botwe Committee for redress.

The party says the Dan Botwe Committee was specially set up to receive petitions from candidates who feel disgruntled over the outcome of the election.

Speaking to Citi News, Director of Elections for the NPP, Evans Nimako says the party is willing to hear all cases.

“In the case of the New Patriotic Party’s internal elections, we have the Dan Botwe Committee. So whoever feels aggrieved will have to submit a petition to the Dan Botwe Committee for consideration,” Mr. Nimako said to Citi News.

The much-anticipated New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates conference for the election of regional executives has been held.

The polls were organised within three days.

The only outstanding election is that of the Central Region, where polls have been suspended until further notice due to court action.

Since the elections, the party has asked its various Regional Executive Committees to begin processes for the appointment of seven other regional executives.

This is in line with the party’s constitutional provision in Article 9 that each Region shall have a Regional Executive Committee comprising 17 Executives, 10 of whom are to be elected at a Regional Annual Delegates Conference, and the remaining 7, to be appointed.