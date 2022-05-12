The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples’ National Convention (PNC) has dismissed its 2020 flagbearer, David Apasera and the National Chairman, Moses Danibaah.

The duo who were previously suspended by the party over allegations of misconduct and embezzlement of party funds were finally booted out of the party on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The General Secretary of the PNC, Janet Nabila briefed journalists on the reasons for their dismissal from the PNC.

“NEC concluded that the duo violated Article 14 (A) of the PNC constitution, which states that any member of the party who is aggrieved by the party’s action and inaction shall within 21 days seek redress from the internal dispute resolution of the party and shall have a further right of appeal. NEC also took notice of a purported standing committee meeting, which was unduly conveyed and presided over by the two.”

“On May 7, 2022, the said meeting was attended by some members of the party, despite an official caution from the party leadership. Consequently, NEC duly adopted the following; following the violation of the constitution of the party, the memberships of the two have been terminated.”

PNC dragged its 2020 presidential candidate, David Apasera, and the National Chairman, Moses Danibaah, to court for allegedly embezzling party funds.

The National Executive Committee of the PNC prayed the court to compel the two to refund GH¢150,000 and another GH¢ 70,000 back into the party’s coffers.

Internal wrangling within the party has been ongoing for several months now.

Reacting to this, David Apasera said the case lacks merit because they have already rendered accounts to NEC and no leader of the party objected to the accounts they rendered.