A suspect who was involved in a daylight street robbery at Dansoman in Accra has been arrested by the Police.

Another suspect, who was involved in the robbery and is currently on the run, is being pursued by the Police.

The suspect was arrested in a special anti-robbery operation carried out by the Police. The two suspects were captured on CCTV on a motorbike accosting an elderly woman who was a few meters away from entering her home.

Her bag was snatched by the pillion rider who hit her several times with an object when she attempted to resist him.

The Police Service has promised to ensure that the other suspect is arrested.

“A special anti-robbery squad has carried out an intelligence-led operation, in which a robbery suspect was arrested while one other is currently being pursued over a daylight street robbery at Dansoman. We want to assure the public that we shall get the other suspect to face justice,” the Police said in a statement.

In a bid to reduce the spate of robberies, the Police Service started a special intelligence-led operation in some parts of the country.

The operation, which is usually spearheaded by the Anti-Robbery Squad has seen police officers patrolling various highways in various regions.