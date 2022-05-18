Police in the Ashanti Region have advised commuters and transport operators against engaging in acts that obstruct the free flow of vehicular traffic on the Atonsu Agogo-Bosomtwe lake road.

According to the Ashanti Regional Police Command, traffic flow at the Kumasi High School junction, Atonsu –Agogo, Afanco, and Dompoase junctions on the main Atonsu Agogo –Bosomtwe Lake road has been heavy causing congestion on that stretch.

The situation, police say is a result of unauthorized stopping and picking of passengers along the road by commercial bus and taxi drivers.

This development is also hampering the steady construction of the road.

Some measures the police have adopted to control the heavy traffic are as follows:

The Command has formed a task force to ensure that drivers desist from picking up passengers and also parking on both the right and left shoulders of the main road. Commercial drivers are also encouraged to go to the newly created bus terminal at Dompoase to pick up and drop off their passengers. Vehicles that are found parked along the shoulders of the road especially the stretch at Unity Oil will be towed and taken to the Police Station for their owners to be surcharged before they are handed over to them.

“Drivers are again advised to comply with the above directives to avoid being arrested, processed, and charged for court”, the statement from the police further urged.