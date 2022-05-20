The Ghana Police Service says it is working with the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission to relocate the two tigers at Wonder World Estates owned by Freedom Jacob Caesar.

Residents of the estates recently drew public’s attention to their plight living with the two tigers in the estate.

Others said the wild cats were fond of making strange noises that is a nuisance to them.

A section of the public took to social media to draw the attention of the Ghana Police Service to the situation which they believe is illegal.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement on the matter said it found that the two tigers were being kept “under lock in a cage.”

“Police have reached out to the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission and efforts are underway to relocate the animals to an appropriate facility,” the police said.

It added that while efforts are made to relocate the animals, a special police team will be deployed to protect persons in the neighborhood to ensure they are safe until the eventual relocation.

“Whiles investigations continue, we would like to entreat all residents within the community to remain calm as we work with our stakeholders to ensure their safety,” the police added.

