Citi FM & Citi TV through the Citi FM Foundation on Tuesday organised a Ramadan Bash for less privileged children within the Adabraka Muslim Community in Accra.

The fanfare took place at the forecourt of the Adabraka Mosque.

Hundreds of less privileged children from Muslim homes in Adabraka were hosted to a party dubbed the Ramadan Bash by Citi FM and Citi TV as part of the Eid-ul Fitr celebrations.

Many of the children were served with assorted drinks and biscuits amidst thrilling music.

In the exciting moment, the children were also served with packaged foods.

Women from the Adabraka Muslim community who massed up at the party were also not left out of the fun as they received their goodies of rice and tins of creamy plus milk. They danced to several tunes during the celebration.

Later, a donation of varied food items and drinks was made to the leadership of the Adabraka Mosque, and they showed their appreciation to Citi FM and Citi TV for the benevolent gesture.

Head of Citi FM/Citi TV Events and Partnerships, Frema Adunyame in an interview with Citi News explained that the initiative by the Citi Foundation was aimed at ensuring that less privileged children in the Adabraka Muslim Community had an enjoyable Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration.

“It has been awesome. We did it for the less privileged children from the Muslim homes in Adabraka and that’s why we came to the Mosque area.”

“We wanted to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged ones, who but this bash wouldn’t have had a beautiful Eid celebrations. For us at the Citi Foundation, this is what we wanted to achieve; to make sure that the less privileged children in Muslim homes are taken care of,” she said.