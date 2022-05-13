Africa’s leading recruitment marketplaces have announced their new identity, coming together and rebranding as The African Talent Company (TATC) under the leadership of Hilda Kabushenga Kragha.

Backed by its shareholders Swiss Ringier AG and Australian SEEK Ltd., the company has now significantly expanded its mandate to bridge the talent gap in Africa by addressing both the supply and demand side of the African labour market.

Formerly operating under the name of ROAM Jobs, The African Talent Company is expanding its services to cover the full spectrum of African Talent Management.

By holistically addressing the challenges that exist in Africa’s labour market, TATC is better equipped to meet employers where they are and effectively match them with the best talent.

Recruiters will have access to a more robust catalogue of HR solutions and services that are tailored and designed to be accessible across a wide range of requirements, including digital recruitment solutions and manpower outsourcing.

To provide more career development support, TATC will be investing further in the e-learning space and developing a winning suite of diverse, easy-to-use, self-service online products for upskilling candidates on its platform.

Jobseekers will also benefit from timely access to relevant job listings, visibility to top companies, hiring, and career development support, while employers can access quality candidates in a cost-saving and efficient recruitment process.

Speaking on the launch, ROAM Africa CEO Clemens Weitz commented, “Today, Africa’s labour markets have large inefficiencies, but have the potential to play a great part in the global economy. Addressing this challenge requires deep focus and strong partners.”

“With The African Talent Company, we are excited to unite a strong team with a dedicated commitment to play a part in cracking this challenge.”

According to the CEO of the company, Hilda Kabushenga Kragha, “the world of work has evolved rapidly in the past two years with increased digitisation making remote work, gig work, and BPO become mainstream.”

Our new mandate will see us move beyond the traditional marketplace and begin to holistically tackle the challenges we see in our labour markets in a hybrid approach that benefits both seekers and employers. As pioneers and leaders in Africa’s labour markets, we are evolving to expand our reach and impact as a brand by moving into this new era as The African Talent Company.

With more than a combined 4.6 million job seekers and 150,000+ employers on the platform, The African Talent Company will continue to be the home of Jobberman Ghana, Jobberman Nigeria, BrighterMonday Kenya and BrighterMonday Uganda, with expansion into more African countries on the horizon.

The company has a robust profile system that enables easier and more relevant matching with top opportunities across the continent, catering effectively to small and large organizations. In 2021, it secured two-thirds of all paid job listings across its markets, reinforcing the company’s position as the market leader in recruitment on the continent.

With over 1.3 billion in population, for Africa to reap the demographic dividend of its bulging youth population, a concerted effort is needed between the public and private sectors.

The African Talent Company has therefore partnered with global organisations including the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), The Mastercard Foundation, and USAID, providing data-driven insight and nuanced market knowledge.

These partnerships have enabled the company to build value-adding knowledge-sharing events and reach low-income communities with low technology penetration, upskilling talents to increase their chances of landing a befitting job.

Under its new name and structure, The TATC will be harnessing more than a decade of experience and data insights with a renewed vigour to deliver world-class value to Africa’s labour market and to deepen its impact on the economy.