The launch, organized by the Rotary Club, is to, among others, celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee as ruler and women’s issues globally.

At Wednesday’s opening, a youth programme was also held on the theme, ’empowering the next generation of women for global leadership.’

Delivering the opening remarks, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, encouraged young women to take advantage of opportunities that open them up to learning.

She charged them to “stay strong, remain resilient,” and to make deliberate efforts to make impacts and break stereotypes wherever they find themselves.

Urging young ladies to be motivated by the successes of other women, she mentioned that their high ambitions can “only be attained by dint of hard work and the resolution to make a difference”

“Over the years, several countries, persons, and institutions have contributed their quota to empower women around the world by grooming them to take up opportunities in various spheres of life…Today, we can attest to the fact that several women have made remarkable contributions to education, business, fashion, football, and other equally important fields of endeavour,” she remarked,

Managing Director of Africa Environmental Sanitation Consult Limited, Dr. Abena Asomaning Antwi, who delivered the keynote address, challenged young women not to limit themselves, but rather, feel free to try new things.

She entreated accomplished women to “establish coaching and mentorship avenues for young women.”

“I seek to implore us all women to be leaders and the change we wish to see in all the small and not so small spaces we find ourselves in… We must change the dull narrative of women in leadership by uplifting the perspectives of one young woman at a time – at our workplaces, lecture halls, churches, our children and all places where there are human interactions. There should not be any missed opportunity to impact positively the lives of young women,” Dr. Antwi said.

Also speaking at the event, a Past Rotary International Director and a member of the Council of State, Sam Okudzeto, urged young ladies to be inspired by the successes of other women.

Two other events have been scheduled as part of the celebration – Queen Mother’s Programme (May 25, 2022) and Celebration of Beacon (June 2, 2022)