Ghanaian afro-soul singer and songwriter S3kyerewaa has released two songs titled ‘Here I Stand’ and ‘Martyrs’.

These two power releases follow the artiste’s debut single, ‘Someday’ in 2018, and 2021 release ‘Love Me’.

According to the S3kyerewaa, the messages in these new releases bleed into each other, hence releasing both on her birthday.

Here I Stand after its release on Friday has had 1,000s of streams across platforms and made it into about three official Spotify playlists, was written when the artiste rediscovered love for her heritage.

“I went through a point in my life where I just rediscovered love for myself. And in doing that, it wasn’t just love for my being or my body, it was also loved for where I come from. And so I was very interested in my roots, my family and their stories, which was something I wasn’t really interested in before,” S3kyerewaa noted.

S3kyerewaa believes as a people we have to rediscover ourselves and in so doing we will recognize we deserve better even from our leaders.

“So when I was writing that song, it just made me realize how even with the way sometimes leaders have treated us, and how (this is going to be connected to martyrs in a way) we didn’t even stand for ourselves mainly because most of us have forgotten who we are and our worth. We had forgotten who we are as a people.”

“I also realized that as a people, maybe we haven’t discovered ourselves yet. More like we’ve forgotten who we are.” S3kyerewaa noted

Martyrs the second release which S3kyerewaa describes as political talks about the importance of having martyrs in our society, not people to die for causes but simply stand for causes that matter to us as a people and yearn for change.

“Looking around and wondering where the martyrs are and how society will evolve moving forward. I believe in humanity and I believe that we have the power we haven’t even tapped into yet. Some people will probably say that we’re making headway in certain things but I feel like we could still do better as human beings.

Even in art, I feel like it has become stagnant. Like we’re recycling the same old things over and over. I just yearn for ‘new.’ Like it’s time for us to move from this level to a different level. But it just felt like everyone seemed to be okay with the level we are currently in,” she added.

‘Here I Stand’ was produced by Tino Beatz and Obourba and Martyrs was produced by Tino Beatz.

S3kyerewaa is working on an album that will be released soon.

About S3kyerewaa

S3kyerewaa (pronounced; S3-Chir3-waa) is a Ghanaian neo-soul/ afro soul singer and songwriter from Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana. The singer blessed with a unique voice projects a soulfulness in her songs that entrances her audiences. She has performed at the Western Music Awards, at Manifestivities, and at the Afro Shrine at Asa Baako Festival

S3kyerewaa began garnering attention for her voice on the release of her debut ‘SomeDay’, receiving plaudits from fans and notable industry personalities like M.anifest.

Her follow-up release ‘Love Me’ which was released on her birthday was also well received. She has worked with the fore mentioned M.anifest and rapper Pure Akan and just opened for M3nsa at Alliance Francaise.