The prosecution in the case of former Water Resources, Works, and Housing Ministers, Alhaji Collins Dauda, and Kwaku Agyemang-Mensah, is seeking to amend its criminal charges against the five accused persons in the Saglemi Housing trial.

The 200 million-dollar case involves the two former Mahama appointees, together with a former Chief Director of the Water Resources, Works and Housing Ministry, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS Ghana Limited, Andrew Clocanas, and Majority Shareholder of Ridge Management Solutions DWC-LLC, Nouvi Tetteh Angelo.

The five accused persons are collectively facing 52 counts of criminal offences, including willfully causing financial loss to the State, and intentionally misapplying public property.

It is the case of the Prosecution that Alhaji Collins Duodu on February 27, 2014, reviewed both the original and the revised Saglemi Affordable Housing Project agreement with Construtora OAS without parliamentary approval.

This revision, according to the Prosecution, changed the scope of work and the application of the $200 million originally approved by Parliament.

Alhaji Collins Dauda, who is the incumbent Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, is thus accused of causing the State to lose the sum.

It, however, remains unclear the nature of the amendment the prosecution is seeking to make to the current charges against the five accused persons.

The trial judge, Her Ladyship Elfreda Amy Denkyi has thus adjourned the case to June 22, 2022.