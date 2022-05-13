The National School Feeding Caterers Association is demanding an increment in the school feeding grants following the skyrocketing prices of food items.

According to the caterers, food prices have increased multiple times, but the government still pays 97 pesewas per plate, making it extremely difficult for them to continue cooking for the pupils and students in various schools.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the Public Relations officer for the National School Feeding Caterers Association, Adizetu Amanuah Ankrah called on President Akufo-Addo to instruct the appropriate authorities to address their concerns immediately.

She also decried the lack of communication on the matter.

“Are we going to get the increment or not? Or they are on it? We want to know. We want them to tell us something. They should come out and tell us something.”

Adizetu Amanuah Ankrah, however, said they expected a positive response from government.

“That [there won’t be any increment] is what we don’t want to hear. So we are pleading with Nana Akufo-Addo to come to our aid. He is our father,” she said.

The Ghana School Feeding Programme is an initiative of the comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme Pillar 3.

It seeks to enhance food security and reduce hunger in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (MDGs) on hunger, poverty, and malnutrition.