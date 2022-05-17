The School Feeding Programme is optimistic that caterers will rescind their decision not to continue cooking after a meeting with them on Monday.

The caterers are demanding an increase in their allocation from 93 pesewas per child to GHS 3.00 per child, as well as unpaid arrears for services rendered.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the Head of Public Affairs at the School Feeding Programme, Siiba Alfa, said the programme had offered assurances to the caterers.

“We are telling them that while their leadership is engaging with us on the issues, they should go and continue cooking and whatever the issues are, their leadership will report back to them.”

He said he believed the caterers “have agreed” to return to work.

“We believe, and at least, the signals we are getting indicate that clearly, [they have agreed to return to work].”

Mr. Alfa also said his outfit expects the caterers to see reason.

“Obviously, now that they have understood the processes, that means they are satisfied with the explanation and that means they will go back and cook.”

This is not the first time the caterers are demanding an increase in the allocation.

In 2021, a section of the caterers chided the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sara Adwoa Safo for failing to address their concerns.

They said increasing the allocation to GHS 3 will ensure that they are able to provide quality and adequate meals for pupils.