The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, says the report of the sole inquirer into the Bulgarian Embassy case which was presented on Tuesday, 29th April, 2022, will be handled with utmost transparency and enormous integrity.

In response to a request by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for the report to be made public, Hon. Jinapor in his post on Monday, 9th May 2022, stated that “the Report is being studied as was stated by the Deputy Minister who received it and will be acted upon in due course.

In a media publication, the North Tongu MP has asked the government to immediately release the report of the probe into the circumstances leading to the demolition of a facility at the Bulgarian Embassy in Accra.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that the government is trying to shield persons complicit in the case.

But the Lands Minister pointed out that there is no cover-up, as in all cases, and that every step in the matter will continue to be above board.

He cautioned against the politicization of the issue, stressing that “this should not be reduced to cheap politics and usual point-scoring”.

The Ministry has said, the findings and recommendations in the Bulgarian Embassy land case will guide its decision on the matter.

The report was presented by Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta who was tasked to investigate the circumstances of the true ownership of a parcel of land in dispute between the Bulgarian Embassy in Accra and a private developer.

The Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana and Nigeria, Yanko Yordanov, has accused the Ghanaian government of breaching the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

He warned of far-reaching implications on diplomatic relationships with Ghana due to the demolition of a facility on the premises of its Embassy in Accra.

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 is an international treaty that defines a framework for diplomatic relations between independent countries.

The Bulgarian Embassy, located at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments in Accra, was demolished by a private developer in 2017.

Yanko Yordanov, who is worried about the turn of events, called on the government of Ghana to as a matter of urgency ensure that the protocols of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations are respected.