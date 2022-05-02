The Vice Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University, Professor Ing. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah has admonished graduates from the institution to use the skills they have acquired during the course of their training to start their own business.

Professor Adinkrah-Appiah was speaking at the 14th congregation of the university, which was also used to launch the 55th anniversary of the institution and a GH¢300 million fund to be used to expand infrastructure and also train the staff of the institution.

A total of 1,779 graduates were awarded Bachelor of Technology, Higher National Diploma and Diploma Certificates in Engineering, TVET, Applied Science and Technology, Applied Arts, as well as Business and Management Studies disciplines.

Out of the graduating list, 1,107, 62.2% were males, whilst 672 which is 37.8% were females.

In terms of distribution according to classes, 223 representing 12.5% obtained First Class honours; 992 (55.8%) obtained Second Class Upper honours; 541 (30.4%) obtained Second Class Lower honours and 23 which is 1.3% obtained Pass.

The Vice Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University noted that the current challenges of unemployment in the country provide an opportunity for the graduates to start their own businesses with the skills they have acquired.

“The numerous gaps created by the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the national and global economies serve as opportunities for engineering, TVET and entrepreneurially-skilled graduates, which you are. You must, therefore, apply all the technical, professional and entrepreneurial skills you have acquired from the STU to make a difference in your own lives and that of the nation. Start your own businesses and grow them into big enterprises. Form partnerships with your friends and families, and with determination and God on your side, you will succeed.”

Professor Ing Adinkrah-Appiah also called on the Government to give financial clearance to the institution to be able to employ more staff.

“We thank the Government for the Financial Clearance granted to the University last year that enabled us to recruit 114 new staff and faculty. However, the current Faculty strength of 240 implies that the student-Faculty Ratio of the University stands at 1:28, which is in excess of the GTEC requirements. We, therefore, urge the government to grant a new Financial Clearance for the University to recruit more Faculty to improve the existing student teacher ratio.”

Dr. Eric Nkanaah, Director of Tertiary Education, who represented the Education Minister; Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum on his part noted that government has put in place many initiatives to increase the number of students who study STEM at the tertiary level.

“The government is expanding and resourcing the science laboratories of existing Senior High Schools and also building new resource centres. The government is also building 10 new STEM boarding schools across the country.”