The 12th witness for the prosecution in the coup plot case has told the trial court in Accra that Dr. Frederick Mac Palm and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, a.k.a. Bright Alan Yeboah, formed the non-governmental organisation, Take Action Ghana (TAG) to further perfect the plot to destabilize the country and possibly take over the government of the Republic.

According to the witness, Take Action Ghana began a free medical outreach programme in some parts of the country to whip up support for TAG, so ordinary Ghanaians would support TAG in the takeover.

The witness, Detective Chief Inspector Michael Nkrumah, is an investigator stationed at the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

He has been working with the Bureau for five (5) years now.

Before then, he had worked twenty-seven (27) years as a police officer, out of which he spent twenty (20) years working as an investigator at the Accra Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

He gave his evidence-in-chief in the matter on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Nkrumah told the 3-panel Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe that Dr. Frederick Mac Palm and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu are registered in the Registrar General’s records as Director and Secretary of TAG respectively.

The Investigator also disclosed that it was Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu who contacted W.O II Esther Saan Dekuwine, his friend, and asked her to recruit soldiers for the overthrow of the government.

The leaders of TAG, in their meeting with the soldiers, were said to have cited as reasons for the coup, economic hardship in the country, and the future of the children of the soldiers.

They also discussed the possibility of getting arms from Bawku while the soldiers requested for their motivation. Additionally, Detective Chief Inspector Michael Nkrumah said they also discussed obtaining GoTa phones for the soldiers to ease communication and avoid detection while Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu gave money and mobile phones to the soldiers.

The hearing continues on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Economic and Financial Court 2 division of the High Court.