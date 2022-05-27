Six persons have been picked up by the police at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale where NPP’s Regional delegates’ conference to elect new executives is taking place.

The six, according to the police, were found engaging in suspicious activities at the conference venue.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, said investigation has commenced to ascertain the motive of the suspects.

“About 6 persons have been arrested by the police. it appears that most of them were here for a different purpose. We were here as early as possible to ensure that the gates were open to the public. We went through all the stadium apartments and rooms and we detected that some people were hiding somewhere.”

“There were about 5 of them. We found another in a secret room somewhere making calls and one of our officers during a through inspection caught him.”

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the venue where some 382 delegates are expected to vote for some 31 aspirants.